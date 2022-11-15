Wipro+Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology and consulting services company, and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced an extended collaboration to help mutual customers accelerate their digital journey and maximize their VMware Cloud investments.

As part of this expanded relationship, Wipro will launch a new dedicated VMware-focused business aligned to Wipro’s broader strategy of driving growth through strategic+partnerships. The unit will focus on the power of Wipro+FullStride+Cloud+Services%26rsquo%3B in-depth expertise across industries along with VMware Cross-Cloud services to help enterprises drive enhanced agility, speed, and innovation. The goal will be to streamline VMware implementations and accelerate deployment of applications, leading to better, faster ROI.

“Multi-cloud, modern applications and anywhere workspace strategies are increasingly more critical to enterprise success,” said Monty Bhatia, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators, VMware. “We are thrilled to join forces with Wipro to tap into our collective strengths and help make adoption of digital transformation strategy easier for large enterprises. Together, we look forward to providing enterprises with the Cloud Smart solutions and services they need to achieve value from technology investments faster, compete more effectively, and operate their businesses more efficiently and securely.”

Wipro’s new business unit will work with VMware on deepening the companies’ collaboration on deploying VMware solutions, including VMware Anywhere+Workspace, which allows employees to work from anywhere with more secure and frictionless experiences. All solutions will be implemented with an eye toward sustainability and reduced carbon footprint as a key business outcome.

“The innovative solutions we have created with VMware thus far enable enterprises to accelerate the development and deployment of more secure modern apps and empower their global workforce while dramatically simplifying the management of a multi-cloud infrastructure,” said %3Cb%3EJason+Eichenholz%3C%2Fb%3E, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Ecosystems & Partnerships, Wipro Limited. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with VMware to help clients realize better, faster value from cloud investments.”

“This new Wipro business unit will accelerate our clients’ journey to the cloud, helping drive innovation, resilience, and agility,” said %3Cb%3EJo+Debecker%3C%2Fb%3E, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited. “Wipro’s VMware-dedicated Business Unit will be an important vehicle for clients across every major industry to maximize the transformative power of hybrid/public clouds to deliver new experiences, new solutions and innovations to their end users.”

Wipro will offer a full portfolio of digital transformation services in collaboration with VMware across industries, with major focus on Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, and Consumer and Retail. The unit will leverage Wipro’s 10,000+ domain experts in these verticals including the expertise acquired through acquisitions like Capco and Designit. Wipro will be significantly scaling the technical competency in VMware Cross-Cloud services for multi-cloud infrastructure, modern apps, anywhere workspace, networking, and security, and will have 5,000 cross-trained professionals for these areas over next two years.

The Wipro and VMware collaboration will be truly global, covering the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, and will involve multi-million-dollar investments across sales, alliances, and delivery resources in each of these regions. The delivery will be executed through Wipro FullStride Cloud Studios in US, Europe, and India.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com%2Fcompany.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

