TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Raketech ( STO:RAKE, Financial) In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, a principal nomination committee ahead of the next Annual General Meeting taking place in May 2023 has been appointed. The nomination committee includes representatives from four of Raketech's largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board.

The nomination committee includes:

Martin Larsson, chairman, appointed by Chalex i Göteborg AB

Erik Skarp, appointed by Light Showdown Limited

Edward Licari, appointed by Akterbog Holding Limited

Tobias Persson Rosenqvist, appointed by Nordnet Kapitalförsäkring

Ulrik Bengtsson, Raketech Chairman of the Board

Raketech invite shareholders to submit proposals for the nomination committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting via e-mail to [email protected]. Proposals must be received by January 31, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / [email protected]. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

