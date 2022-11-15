Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 15, 2022!

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, and Mr Stephen Doyle, CBO will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference from November 15 to 17, 2022. The conference will be held in-person at the Waldorf Hilton hotel in London.

About ASLAN Pharmaceutical

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.comor follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

