Quanergy+Systems%2C+Inc., ( NYSE:QNGY, Financial) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”), a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the financial markets close.

Management will also host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone by calling 412-317-6060 and entering access code 10173300. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 412-317-6671 with access code 10173300 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, November 28, 2022. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Quanergy investor relations site.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for IoT and automotive applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

