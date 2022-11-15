Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Jämtkraft. As part of the agreement, the Swedish utility provider will expand Hansen+Trade utilisation to cover regulating power (mFRR) market operations. With this new development, Jämtkraft is expanding the scope of its agreement with Hansen, originally encompassing automated day-ahead trading and position monitoring with Hansen Trade.

The regulating power module within Hansen Trade enables Jämtkraft to operate in the regulating power market, based on new Nordic Balancing Model communication standards. It is also integrated with Jämtkraft’s other systems, enabling streamlined trading operations. 15-minute resolution and other new features introduced by the Nordic+Balancing+Model market change are driving more energy companies to focus on digitalisation and process optimisation related to trading.

Andreas Wiklander, Head of Operations, Jämtkraft, commented: “Earlier this year, we started our relationship with Hansen by introducing Hansen Trade’s Day-Ahead Trading and Position Monitoring modules. Not only are we satisfied with the product, what really stands out about Hansen is their customer-oriented and agile approach. Therefore, it was a logical decision for us to further expand the scope of our Hansen Trade usage to regulating power market operations. Hansen Trade enables us to not only streamline processes but also to realise the value potential of our production assets with modern trading tools.”

John May, Division President, Energy and Utilities at Hansen, commented: “The global energy trading market has never been more active or top-of-mind; it's where the macro influences of geopolitics and regulation meet the everyday reality of increasingly diverse energy sources and dynamic supply. Hansen Trade empowers progressive players like Jämtkraft to operate with unparalleled agility and confidence. The recent expansion of this partnership, and our growing volume of work with similar clients in the Nordic region, is a testament to the vital role that Hansen Trade plays and the unique value of its multi-faceted, modular architecture.”

