Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 15, 2022!

Home Capital Declares Common Share Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Home Capital Group Inc. (“Home Capital” or “the Company”) (TSX: HCG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter 2022. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022. The dividend is designated as an “eligible” dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

About Home Capital

Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank, offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221108005391r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005391/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles