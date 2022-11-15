GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the “Company”) ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, announced today that, for the fourth year in a row, the Company has been named among “China’s Top 100 Internet Companies” for 2022 by the Internet Society of China (“ISC”).



Revealed earlier at a press conference organized by the ISC, this accolade recognizes LIZHI as a leader in innovation for audio technology and also celebrates the Company’s numerous achievements.

Over the years, the ISC has been dedicated to researching the progress, influence and success of China’s internet companies. The annual “China’s Top 100 Internet Companies” list appraises companies on a number of criteria, including requiring firms to demonstrate excellence across numerous business categories including revenue and profitability, innovative capacity, scientific research depth, and social influence.

The “China’s Top 100 Internet Companies” list has become an important point of reference for understanding the development of leading Chinese internet companies as it effectively captures the overarching developments and trends of the industry. The list also reflects future internet and industry development trends, and has received widespread recognition from industry and government agencies as well as media outlets.

This year, LIZHI implemented a developmental strategy centered around the dual -pillar approach of interactive entertainment and audio-based social networking business segments. The Company is committed to enriching its diversified product matrix, and has already set up local offices in other markets to facilitate the effective globalization of its products.

LIZHI also firmly believes in developing core technologies – the Company recently launched its own hybrid cloud computing platform, dubbed the "Voice Cloud,” to provide multifaceted support for business development through a full-link matrix system.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “We are very honored to once again be recognized by the ISC on its ‘China’s Top 100 Internet Companies’ list. Such accolades are a testament to LIZHI’s achievements so far, and we are dedicated to building the world’s biggest audio platform and using audio to make people feel closer and live more happily.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

