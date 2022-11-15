WEST PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Uranium Limited (ASX: EL8, OTCQX: ELVUF) (“Elevate Uranium” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors, advisors and analysts, to attend a real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Please find a copy of the presentation following.



Murray Hill, managing director and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8th, 2022, ET (US time zone).

DATE: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 (US time zone)

TIME: 4:00 pm ET (US); Wednesday, November 9th 7:00 am WST (Sydney), 4:00 am WST (Perth)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u



To arrange a 1x1 meeting please email [email protected]

This will be a live, interactive online event where participants are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS: Elevate Uranium Ltd OTC Markets Group - Virtual Investor Conferences Murray Hill John M. Viglotti Managing Director and CEO SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access Phone +61 8 6555 1816 (212) 220-2221 Email [email protected] [email protected]

Authorisation



This announcement has been approved for release by Murray Hill.