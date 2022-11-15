BOULDER, CO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. ( AUUD) ( AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with radio, today announced that it will host a corporate update call and investor webcast on Tuesday, November 15th at 10:30 am ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:

Domestic access: 1-877-270-2148

International access: 1-412-902-6510

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Auddia Inc. conference call.

Participants may also access the live webcast by clicking the following link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NbyQSokD

A replay will also be made available on the Company’s website at:

https://investors.auddiainc.com/events-presentations

Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until November 22nd, 2022 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 1790619.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com.

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

[email protected]

www.pcgadvisory.com