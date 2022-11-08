PR Newswire

EQT AB (EQT) today announced three key additions to its Executive Committee (ExCom).

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzanne Donohoe joins as Chief Commercial Officer ("CXO") and will lead a newly-formed platform to drive EQT's external commercial activities. She joins EQT most recently from KKR where she was a Partner & Global Head of Strategic Growth. Donohoe also built and led the Client & Partner Group for over a decade and served as Co-head of the Inclusion & Diversity Council. Her prior experience includes an extensive global career at Goldman Sachs. Altogether, Donohoe brings thirty years of experience to her new role, where she will be responsible for the firm's external commercial activities (outside of its investment strategies). In addition to Capital Raising & Client Relations, the new Platform "EQT-Ext" includes the firm's Sustainability, Business Development, and Communications efforts. Donohoe will start in January 2023.

Ricardo Reyes will oversee Global Communications & External Affairs after recently joining EQT full-time. He brings significant experience from his roles positioning Tesla, YouTube and most recently Dyson, where he was the Chief Communications Officer. In addition to his work in Silicon Valley, Reyes started his career in Washington DC, working at the White House and on policy initiatives. Born in Managua, Nicaragua, his diverse experience will be instrumental to ensure that the EQT brand supports the business and addresses an ever-expanding global audience.

EQT also announces the elevation to ExCom of Gustav Segerberg, an accomplished leader at EQT with responsibility for the firm's Business Development efforts. Segerberg joined EQT in 2016 as part of the Capital Raising & Client Relations team after a decade as an investment banker. He became Head of Business Development in 2018. Segerberg has played a crucial role in the strategic development of EQT in recent years, including executing EQT's IPO in 2019, and driving the combinations with BPEA, Exeter and LSP, as well as new product development.

"The newest members of EQT's Executive Committee will equip EQT with an unmatched set of competencies, backgrounds, and perspectives to continue serving our global clients and partners," said Christian Sinding, CEO & Managing Partner at EQT. "Suzanne joins us at a unique point in time with EQT having become a truly global firm, and she brings a broad range of leadership experiences to our team. I am very pleased that Ricardo has taken on the role of globalizing EQT's brand and communications; and with the internal promotion of Gustav to the ExCom we are securing our continued development through M&A and new initiatives."

The changes follow a decision on the part of Morten Hummelmose, who joined EQT in 2006, to step down. He served in a variety of roles over his tenure and most recently led the firm's capital raising efforts. Hummelmose will remain a member of the EQT Foundation and be part of its Investment Committee.

"I extend my warmest gratitude to Morten for his significant contributions to EQT over many years, most recently as Head of CR," said Sinding.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3663140/1655144.pdf Press release EQT strengthens and diversifies its management team with key leadership appointments https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3111432 EQT AB Group

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-strengthens-and-diversifies-its-management-team-with-key-leadership-appointments-301671432.html

SOURCE EQT