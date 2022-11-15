Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of Inscopix, Inc., a neuroscience pioneer and market leader of miniaturized microscopes, known as miniscopes, for freely moving animal brain imaging. Since its founding in 2011, Inscopix's flagship miniscope systems have been deployed in over 600 research institutions and biopharma companies worldwide, empowering breakthroughs in fundamental neuroscience research and advancing the understanding of mechanisms in neurological disorders. This acquisition enhances Bruker’s strong reputation as a technology leader for in-vivo brain functional imaging with Ultima multiphoton microscopes at the cellular level and preclinical MRI systems at the organismal level.

“We are very proud of how far Inscopix has come in 10 years,” said Dr. Kunal Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Inscopix. “We’ve built an end-to-end ecosystem for neuroscience research, from reagents and streamlined workflow solutions to a full analysis pipeline. This acquisition will accelerate our mission of enabling a better understanding of the neural circuitry underpinning brain function and behavior, and to assist the development of new and better neurotherapeutics by our biopharma partners. As part of Bruker, we can take the next step in technology and new platform development for both academic and pharma customers.”

“Inscopix has created the head-mounted live-animal microscopy segment as a pioneer in enabling neuroscience research. Adding these products and services to our leading position in multiphoton microscopy allows an even greater level of coordination for scientific advancement,” added Dr. Mark R. Munch, Bruker NANO Group President. “With our high-resolution multiphoton microscopy and Inscopix’s free-moving head-mounted imaging, we can now offer a broad range of capabilities for exploring neural network function in animals. We look forward to seeing these synergies enable innovative academic and preclinical research.”

Inscopix revenue in FY 2022 is anticipated to be approximately $20-25 million. Bruker expects Inscopix to continue to grow revenues with double digit annual growth rates. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Inscopix, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, CA, Inscopix is a private company founded in 2011 from Stanford University research that led to the invention of the miniscope. The innovation at the core of the Inscopix brain-mapping platform is the integration and miniaturization of the benchtop fluorescence microscope into a 2-gram device that can be mounted onto the head of a freely behaving animal to observe its brain activity. With over 1000 installations worldwide, these miniscopes are empowering advances in neuroscience research and preclinical research for the development of transformational therapeutics. Learn more at www.inscopix.com.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

