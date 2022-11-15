Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM ET in New York, NY

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET / 1:30 PM GMT in London, United Kingdom

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET in New York, NY

Live webcasts will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.deciphera.com%2Fevents-presentations. All webcast replays will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera's switch control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

