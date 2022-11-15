NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company ( TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, to provide an update on third quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘Events and Presentations’, approximately two hours after the event.

The Company also announced that it will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research at 10 a.m. ET on November 16, 2022, where it will outline its development plans for the remainder of 2022 through to its expected submission of its application for an ISA exploitation contract during the second half of 2023. Register for the event here.

About The Metals Company



The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.



