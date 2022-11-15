Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 15, 2022!

Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

PARTICIPATE:

At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 866-580-3963 for USA and Canadian calls.

WEBCAST:

Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.dollartree.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events%2Fir-calendar.

REPLAY:

A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Monday, November 28, and may be accessed by dialing 866-583-1035. Please enter Passcode # 4930686#.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005039/en/

