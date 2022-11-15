SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference.



Presentation Information: Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Time: 4:45 PM ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel74/cdtx/2101782

Cidara’s presentation will be available on-demand from the above date/time in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com. The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead Phase 3 antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) targeting viral and oncology diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

