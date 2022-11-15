TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ( PCRX) today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the following two healthcare conferences:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15 th at 8:00AM GMT (3:00AM ET).

at 8:00AM GMT (3:00AM ET). 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29th at 2:30PM ET.

Live audio of the events can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for two weeks following the events.

About Pacira