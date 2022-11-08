PR Newswire

Award presented at SAP Spend Connect Live 2022

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidant Global today announced it received an SAP® Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Fieldglass® Managed Service Provider. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.

Brian Salkowski, COO Guidant Global, said: "We're deeply honoured by the award. This recognition is a direct reflection of the principals and commitments that we share with SAP toward improving customers' experiences and outcomes with SAP Fieldglass solutions. Our partnership has helped enable us to produce innovative solutions that have set a new bar for the sourcing, engagement, and management of the contingent workforce. We continue to work with SAP to hone and develop strategies that bridge talent supply and demand while concurrently expanding enterprise control and visibility."

Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"Partners are critical to the SAP ecosystem and this award recognizes their contributions and hard-earned success," says Claus Gruenewald, SAP's Global Head – Partner Business, Intelligent Spend and Business Network. "I want to congratulate Guidant Global on what they've helped both our organisations achieve over the past year and wish them a good time celebrating this win."

Guidant Global has built up nearly two-decade's experience of designing, deploying and managing customer services procurement and contingent workforce solutions. The company continues to deliver new value that helps customers solve complex challenges and ensure value creation through the management of costs, mitigation of risk, quality improvement.

Guidant Global received its award during SAP Spend Connect Live 2022, SAP's premier spend management user conference, bringing together procurement, external workforce, supply chain, and travel and expense solutions.

About Guidant Global

Guidant Global, powered by Impellam Group, provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best contingent and permanent talent.

We champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from "recruitment by numbers" and shifting the perspective to focus on people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.

