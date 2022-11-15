Nordson+Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced the release of its Climate Targets and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Update. This update, which serves as a companion to the Company’s ESG Report published in November 2021, introduces important time-bound, climate-related targets consistent with achieving the 1.5-degree Celsius global warming scenario recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It also provides an overview of Nordson’s strategic plans to achieve these targets, key progress to date, and an update on certain ESG metrics.

Nordson’s climate-related targets include the following:

Achieve a 50% reduction in net Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO 2 emissions by 2030*

emissions by 2030* Achieve net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO 2 emissions by 2050

emissions by 2050 Procure 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2050

* Based on a 2021 gross emissions baseline, adjusted for acquisitions/divestitures

To meet these climate-related targets, Nordson has developed, and begun to implement, short- and long-term strategies to invest in operational improvements, efficiency enhancements, clean energy generation and procurement, and carbon offset programs.

“We have long sought to maintain a lean and efficient footprint in our operations in order to minimize environmental impact,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer. “Taking our commitment a step further, we are pursuing initiatives to address climate change and other ESG efforts that present opportunities for significant environmental, operational, and financial benefits. Our climate action efforts are a cornerstone of our ESG strategy and support Nordson’s Ascend strategy for long-term profitable growth.”

To view the Company’s Climate Targets and ESG Update and full ESG Report, visit Nordson’s Corporate+Responsibility+and+Sustainability webpage.

