Cove Street Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were VSAT(8.20%), ECVT(6.85%), and CMP(5.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cove Street Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cove Street Capital, LLC bought 289,733 shares of NAS:VSAT for a total holding of 970,468. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.48.

On 11/08/2022, Viasat Inc traded for a price of $36.8 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned -45.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viasat Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 195,555-share investment in NYSE:AZZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.68 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, AZZ Inc traded for a price of $40.26 per share and a market cap of $1.00Bil. The stock has returned -28.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AZZ Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 125.81, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Cove Street Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 663,705 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.18.

On 11/08/2022, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $6.04 per share and a market cap of $6.25Bil. The stock has returned -50.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-book ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 593,534-share investment in NAS:LMACA. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.86 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.04 per share and a market cap of $721.63Mil. The stock has returned -3.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-book ratio of 1.30 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87.

During the quarter, Cove Street Capital, LLC bought 278,400 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 308,900. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 11/08/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $10.27 per share and a market cap of $24.94Bil. The stock has returned -61.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

