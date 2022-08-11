VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $586.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(37.58%), VTV(19.51%), and VNQ(13.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. bought 43,640 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 1,227,973. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $190.66 per share and a market cap of $255.22Bil. The stock has returned -20.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

During the quarter, VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. bought 24,503 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 996,546. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $81.66 per share and a market cap of $33.13Bil. The stock has returned -23.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 9,994 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.84 per share and a market cap of $102.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

The guru sold out of their 16,085-share investment in BATS:IEFA. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.8 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $57.28 per share and a market cap of $82.22Bil. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

The guru established a new position worth 8,539 shares in ARCA:SCHD, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.31 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.24 per share and a market cap of $40.91Bil. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

