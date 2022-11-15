Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 15th at 10:30am ET / 9:30am CT. The third quarter 2022 financial results press release will be issued premarket on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022.

Tuesday, November 15th at 10:30am ET / 9:30am CT

To participate, please call (877) 317- 6789 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Blackboxstocks call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.blackboxstocks.com, or at https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DJlDd17yz

A replay of the call will be available at (877) 344-7529, access code 1349731, through November 22, 2022. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website, www.blackboxstocks.com, for one year.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually.

For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com

