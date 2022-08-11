Rossmore Private Capital recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

175 CAPITAL BOULEVARD ROCKY HILL, CT 06067

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $559.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(7.84%), CVX(6.32%), and AAPL(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rossmore Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rossmore Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 25,936 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 167,164. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $57.28 per share and a market cap of $82.22Bil. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Rossmore Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 5,694 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 28,125. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $241.88 per share and a market cap of $62.24Bil. The stock has returned -15.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

During the quarter, Rossmore Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,047 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 61,493. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $381.53 per share and a market cap of $290.25Bil. The stock has returned -17.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

During the quarter, Rossmore Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 10,006 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 74,581. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $96.88 per share and a market cap of $65.80Bil. The stock has returned -18.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

The guru established a new position worth 17,800 shares in ARCA:FEUS, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.33 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund traded for a price of $42.9824 per share and a market cap of $21.76Mil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund has a price-book ratio of 3.57.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

