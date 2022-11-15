Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has won Forrester’s 2022 Technology Strategy Impact Award for excellence in executing an enterprise wide, future fit technology strategy that puts customers at the center of its operating model.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Forrester,” said Anupam Khare, senior vice president and chief information officer for Oshkosh Corporation. “Oshkosh has prioritized digital transformation and the building of a tech stack that supports the needs of our internal and external customers, as well as our supply chain partners to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

As part of the company’s digital transformation, Oshkosh has expanded and optimized its core technology capabilities, while improving its cybersecurity posture. Its tech strategy leverages modern platforms and practices to grow and transform the organization’s businesses while building out a tech partner ecosystem to help implement solutions with agility.

“Agility is crucial in today’s business environment,” said Khare. “To date, our tech strategy has helped automate over 100,000 annual hours of work and enable tangible business results.”

“The Forrester Technology Strategy Impact Award winner demonstrates a laser focus on customer and business outcomes,” said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. “In successfully transforming their technology strategies and capabilities, Oshkosh Corporation will be able to adapt to a fast-changing tech landscape and accelerate growth in a disruptive time.”

Oshkosh Corporation was named the winner of this award at Forrester’s Technology & Innovation North America Event in Austin, Texas.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

