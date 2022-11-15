Agilysys%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced a meaningful addition to its Asia-Pacific customer portfolio: Mohegan+INSPIRE+Entertainment+Resort+%28%26ldquo%3BMohegan+INSPIRE%26rdquo%3B%29, which when completed will be the largest hotel-retail-entertainment complex in South Korea. Agilysys will deliver multiple hospitality systems to the property, including its core property management (PMS) and point-of-sale (POS) systems. The deal signifies key advancements for Agilysys in the Asia-Pacific region, including its first casino property and large-scale PMS deployment in South Korea.

Projected to open in 2023 as a $5 billion entertainment resort ultimately spanning more than 500,000 square meters, Mohegan INSPIRE is located an hour outside of Seoul and within the Incheon International Airport’s IBC development area, a major hub to Northeast Asia. Once completed, the complex will feature a three-tower luxury hotel with more than 1,300 five-star and six-star guest rooms, more than 20,000 square meters of luxury retail space, more than 20 food and beverage concepts, a 20,000 square meter casino, and the largest entertainment arena in South Korea.

Hospitality-focused innovation and the ability to deliver diverse personalized guest experiences at scale were meaningful considerations for the team evaluating systems to span the property.

Ioan Mitulescu, vice president of information technology for Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, explained, “In order to future-proof our investment, it was important to our team to select a technology provider with extensive hospitality experience, an accelerating pace of ongoing innovation and a commitment to hospitality-focused research and development. Agilysys brings all three to the table, and we look forward to the level of guest engagement and exceptional personalized experiences that we will be able to provide through these integrated and feature-rich hospitality software solutions.”

The Mohegan INSPIRE team selected Agilysys’ Hospitality Cloud solutions in part for interoperability with other systems and the ability to create and maintain a single unified profile for each guest. The systems will help staff understand each guest’s preferences and interests across the many lodging, dining, activity, casino and other entertainment options the property will offer. The technology’s ability to scale easily to accommodate long-term growth while also ensuring a high Return on Experience (ROE) over time by adapting to changing guest and staff expectations also was a deciding factor in the selection.

Agilysys solutions help properties enable the highest ROE through staff-facing functionality that creates more engaged and empowered staff members as well as guest-facing features that ensure experiences at every touchpoint avoid disappointment and create champions so that guests return more often, spend more and post stronger reviews.

“The diversity of experiences that will be available at Mohegan INSPIRE is truly ground-breaking and we are proud to have our hospitality solutions acknowledged as the best choice for serving the broad needs of staff and guests at such an iconic property,” said Andrew Cox, APAC managing director for Agilysys. “Our 100-percent focus on delivering optimal hospitality experiences informs the future-forward research and development that keeps our solutions ahead in terms of versatility, scale and adaptability, all of which are vital to hospitality leaders in the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point of sale (POS), and inventory and procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.Agilysys.com

