Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that broadband marketers are leveraging the expanded acquisition capabilities of Calix+Marketing+Cloud+Plus (Marketing Cloud Plus) to increase subscriber engagement and reach new audiences. As competition increases across the broadband services market, leading service providers leverage Marketing Cloud Plus to develop a deeper understanding of their subscribers’ experiences and needs. A 2022 Calix and Heavy Reading survey reveals that 78 percent of broadband C-level executives plan to add new tools to their marketing stack in the next three years. The same survey also underlined their top three marketing goals: brand awareness, launching new product offerings, and acquiring new subscribers. Marketing+Cloud+Plus is the broadband industry’s only subscriber engagement solution that enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to enrich their subscriber experience insights with powerful demographic, psychographic, and geographic data. Early adopters are already seeing significant improvements in engagement to support their growth initiatives, making it easier to further enhance subscriber experiences.

Alliance+Communications leveraged Marketing Cloud Plus to run an email campaign focused on new subscriber acquisitions to support their upcoming fiber expansion in South Dakota. The Alliance marketing team used their data to extract insights on their current subscriber base to find similar audiences—enabling them to identify work-from-homers in these new markets. More understanding of their prospects enabled them to tailor messaging that resonated with these households. Their campaign achieved a 65 percent higher email open rate when leveraging subscriber experience insights from Marketing Cloud Plus.

Marketing Cloud Plus extends the power of Calix+Marketing+Cloud (Marketing Cloud) and is included in the award-winning Calix Cloud® and Calix+Revenue+EDGE™ platforms. For BSPs that leverage the full power of Revenue EDGE, Marketing Cloud Plus enables them to further accelerate subscriber acquisition and growth initiatives by:

Successfully targeting subscribers and prospects for new managed services. Service providers of all sizes are expanding their businesses by launching new managed services to subscribers across residential, business, and community markets. Using Marketing Cloud Plus psychographic data, BSPs can quickly identify opportunities to enhance their residential subscribers’ services with managed services like Arlo+Secure, Bark, and Servify+Care. With integrated business filters, Marketing Cloud Plus also enables BSPs to identify small businesses within their subscriber base and prospect markets, paving the way for targeted engagement and quick adoption of the recently announced SmartBiz™ managed service.

Increasing brand awareness with tailored agency-quality materials from the Calix Market Activation Program. Last month at Calix ConneXions 2022, the award-winning Calix+Market+Activation+Program launched new marketing materials in its Electronic Content Builder (ECB). Calix customers can customize these materials to showcase their brands and use them to inform new audiences about managed services. This content includes a slate of highly entertaining video spots that star comedian and Amazon.com sitcom star Gerry+Dee. Each video spotlights the value of managed services, like SmartTown™ for communities, that BSPs can leverage to excite subscribers. To support BSPs launching community events through SmartTown, the ECB has an entire kit to promote their events' Wi-Fi experiences.

Accelerating go-to-market times by engaging Calix Premier Customer Success. Premier Success Services, part of the award-winning Calix+Customer+Success+Services team, helps BSPs accelerate their go-to-market with better segmentation. Customer success managers (CSMs) help support BSPs to execute multi-channel marketing campaigns that better use the expanded micro-segmentation capabilities in Marketing Cloud Plus.

“Marketing Cloud Plus unlocks new growth opportunities by enabling us to leverage our data to learn about completely new audiences,” said Amy Ahlers, marketing manager at Alliance Communications. “The expanded data and insights help us understand the tech habits and internet usage trends of households in new communities so we can tailor our email messages to address the issues they care about. By boosting our acquisition email campaign open rates by a colossal 65 percent among people who do not know our brand, we now have a direct line of communications to prospects. That is a subscriber acquisition game changer.”

Every 91 days, Calix releases updates for its award-winning cloud and software platforms. This consistent cadence enables BSPs to further their transformations from utility providers into experience providers. In this way, even the smallest service providers get the opportunity to accelerate their innovation, differentiate, and become giants in their markets.

“Brand is the most powerful tool, and these updates in Marketing Cloud Plus paired with the Market Activation Program and innovative managed services create a success trifecta for building memorable and dynamic brands,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “Marketing Cloud Plus extends broadband marketing intelligence that enables BSPs to engage with audiences they have never reached before. As the broadband industry continues to grow, and even rural markets are crowded, broadband marketers need the capability to generate sophisticated, data-driven acquisition insights that reach new audiences and grow their businesses. As BSPs—some of which are 100-year-old regional businesses—transform to experience providers by offering a curated list of managed services, access to the expanded acquisition insights engine in Marketing Cloud Plus can open doors to reach new audiences and establish new revenue streams.”

Register for the webinar, “Beat+the+Competition+With+a+Subscriber+Acquisition+Strategy,” taking place today at 12 p.m. ET, to learn how BSPs of all sizes are reaching new audiences with the help of Marketing Cloud Plus.

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

