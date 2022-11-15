Longboard+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will present in a fireside chat format at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, which is taking place November 14-15, 2022, in New York City.

Presentation Details:

Title: Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day (In-person)

Details: Participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 2:45pm ET

Location: Track 1 - Louis XVI A

To access a webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations” page within the Investors+Relations section of Longboard’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.longboardpharma.com%2F. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived on the website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Longboard’s participation in the upcoming conferences, Longboard’s clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop and deliver medicines, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

