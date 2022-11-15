The Company entered into an agreement with a storage and logistics center in New York to serve Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) activities, direct sales and the launch of its brands on new platforms

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (the “Company”) ( JFBR), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced recent steps to support its growth and expansion.

The Company entered into an agreement with a U.S. based storage and logistics center intended to support the Company's plans to sell its brands' products directly and launch new E-commerce platforms.

The Company intends to offer Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) services as Amazon continues limiting Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) based inventory and service activities.

The storage and logistics center is located near the second largest port in the U.S., Newark Airport and close to JFK Airport in New York. The center offers an aggregate of 100,000 square feet with 20 loading docks for loading and unloading container and trucks. The center handles supply chain, inventory and order processing as well as shipping directly to end- customers.

"Having designated storage, logistics and shipping capabilities are key elements in our business future growth. The ability to store our inventory in close proximity to central logistic locations with high capacity to process orders and ensure shipping to our end customers, will enable us to start direct sales from our brand's websites, launch on new E-commerce platforms and support our FBM new activities," said Viki Hakmon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

FBM allows the seller control of the entire shipping and handling process. Instead of paying a service fee and providing shipping inventory to Amazon to fulfill sales, the seller uses its resources and sends the items directly to its customers. By using FBM, a seller takes complete control of the entire process, from purchasing to shipping and receiving.

