WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NURO) will introduce Quell Fibromyalgia at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting, ACR Convergence 2022, on November 12 – 14 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Quell Fibromyalgia is a wearable neuromodulation technology that is the first and only FDA authorized medical device to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the Company’s booth #1745 for a demonstration and to review prescribing details for fibromyalgia patients.



Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition characterized by generalized pain, fatigue, poor sleep, memory and concentration impairments, mood disorders and other disabling symptoms. The prevalence of fibromyalgia is estimated to be 2 to 6 percent of the U.S. adult population (5 to 15 million people).

Quell Fibromyalgia emerged from the NeuroMetrix pipeline of prescription wearable neurotherapeutics, two of which received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation: fibromyalgia and chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

"We are pleased to contribute to the unmet need for safe and effective treatments for people with fibromyalgia," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, NeuroMetrix. "This conference is an opportunity for us to exchange information with rheumatologists who are managing patients with fibromyalgia."

Quell Fibromyalgia Indications

Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The device may be used during sleep.

Limitations

The sale, distribution, and use of Quell Fibromyalgia is restricted to prescription use in accordance with 21 CFR 801.109. The product labeling should be reviewed for a complete list of contraindications, precautions and warnings.

About Quell Technology

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation technology that is covered by 23 U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neuromodulator that is enabled by a proprietary microchip to provide precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal user experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) to communicate with mobile apps for multiple smartphone and smartwatch platforms.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company with a mission to improve individual and population health through novel medical devices and technology solutions for neurological disorders and pain syndromes. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® Fibromyalgia is a wearable neuromodulator that is the first and only FDA-authorized medical device to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia. For more information, visit www.neurometrix.com.

