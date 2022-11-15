Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, today announced that the Company will present at BMO’s 2022 Future of Work and Education Conference taking place virtually on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Steve Beard, president and chief executive officer of Adtalem, will take part in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:30 pm ET on Nov. 10, 2022 and will be webcast live for registered conference participants. A replay of the webcast will be made available in the Investor+Relations section of Adtalem’s website at 4:00 pm ET on Nov. 10, 2022 and will be accessible for 30 days.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005330/en/