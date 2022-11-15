NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Patricia “Patty” Watson joined the company as its new Chief Information Officer and a member of the NCR Executive Leadership team. A seasoned technology executive, Watson brings vendor and risk management, contract negotiation, supply chain direction and business continuity experience to NCR.

“Entering NCR at this time, Patty has a unique opportunity to leave her mark on our business and shape our global technology vision and roadmap,” said NCR CEO Michael D. Hayford. “With our recent announcement+to+separate+into+two+independent%2C+industry-leading+companies, Patty will be instrumental in guiding NCR through our business objectives, streamlining and modernizing our engineering and operations functions. Patty’s leadership style aligns well with NCR’s customer-first mentality and will power our tech strategy to deliver market-leading, innovative products.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of NCR’s 138-year legacy,” said Watson, who will lead the company’s Information & Technology team and Technology Leadership Council. “NCR is an industry leader, successfully transforming into a software-led, as a Service company. Pair that with a constant customer focus and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Watson brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and 10 years of service in the U.S. Air Force to NCR. She has held CIO and other technology executive-level positions with Intrado, TSYS, The Brink's Company and Bank of America. She holds an MBA from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. Watson maintains current board memberships with USAA Federal Savings Bank and Rockwell Automation.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com+%0A

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A

YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005351/en/