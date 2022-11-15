Sigma+Additive+Solutions+Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) ("Sigma", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that its PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solution will be certified as PrintRite3D Ready to work with SLM’s industrial metal additive manufacturing, or AM, machines. The objective of the integration is for the companies to utilize SLM’s open architecture and SLM.Quality APIs to enable the integration of PrintRite3D, Sigma’s third-party agnostic quality assurance software and analytics solution.

According to Stephan Kuehr, GM of European Operations at Sigma, “We are pleased to announce our relationship with a premier company in the additive manufacturing industry. Our team has been impressed with the way the SLM.Quality solution has contributed to efficient process qualification and part certifications. This is a major step towards establishing a standard for data interchange and advancing the industry towards standards-based quality metrics and analytics.”

Sam O’Leary, CEO, SLM Solutions, stated, “This agreement demonstrates SLM’s and Sigma’s mutual commitment to serving the quality and analytics needs of customers, as well as advancing the entire additive industry by combining SLM.Quality with Sigma’s PrintRite3D quality assurance system. This is an important step in providing facilities the ability to monitor entire fleets with standard and consistent quality data enabled by SLM’s open architecture.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Sigma’s launch of software-only quality solutions to support existing and new equipment from OEMs. “Built upon our robust PrintRite3D monitoring and analytics technology, we are creating a quality framework for connecting and standardizing distinct sensors and images into a cohesive product suite,” stated Jacob Brunsberg, CEO of Sigma. “We are excited to work with SLM and their customers to accelerate process and part qualification.”

About SLM Solutions

SLM Solutions is an integrated solutions provider and metal additive manufacturing partner. The company is vested in customers' long-term success with metal additive manufacturing. Robust Selective Laser Melting machines optimize fast, reliable, and cost-efficient part production and SLM Solutions' experts work with customers at each stage of the process to provide the support that elevates the use of the technology and ensures their return on investment is maximized. A publicly traded company, SLM Solutions Group AG is headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. For more info contact: www.slm-solutions.com.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

