LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc.'s (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) analysis of Global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, revealed a 7.5% increase in the Assets Under Management (AUM) value during the month of Oct., closely mirroring the 7% rise in the cryptocurrency market value during the same period.

The total AUM increased to $25.3 billion from $23.5 billion between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1 across 159 listed ETPs, according to Fineqia Research. The ETPs include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs). The overall value of cryptocurrencies rose 7% to above $1 trillion in Oct. It remained, however, less than half of its Jan. peak value of $2.2 trillion.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the AUM of crypto ETPs decreased 57%, similar to a 54% drop in the broader crypto market. Despite a 46% increase in the number of ETPs to 159 in Oct. compared with 109 in Jan., their overall AUM was $25.3 billion compared with $58.5 billion in Jan. The price of Bitcoin dropped by 56%, while Etherum decreased by 57% during the Jan-Oct. 2022 period.

"The price of cryptocurrencies remains the pole star," said Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "It's the sole driver of ETP AUM values at the moment, not capital inflows or new product offerings."

ETPs holding Bitcoin (BTC) rose 5% to $16.8 billion from $16 billion in the month of Oct. That was similar to the 7% increment in the BTC price, which reached about $20,600 on Nov. 1 compared with $19,300 a month earlier. ETPs representing alternative coins increased 4% and those with a basket of cryptocurrencies rose 8%.

The AUM of Ethereum (ETH) denominated ETPs increased the most at 16%, piggybacking the cryptocurrency's price rise of 21% to almost $1,600 from $1,300. Their AUM grew to $6.5 billion from $5.4 billion.

All references are in US dollars and all cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap.

All ETFs and ETPs AUM were compiled from publicly available sources, such as 21Shares AG, Grayscale Investment LLC, VanEck Associates Corp., MorningStars, Inc., and TrackInSight SAS by Fineqia's in house research department.

