STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its quarterly dividend will be increased by 3% to 66 cents per share, from 64 cents, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Autoliv remains committed to creating value for shareholders and the Board of Directors is pleased to approve a higher dividend payout this quarter," says Jan Carlson, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"It is our ambition to consistently create competitive shareholder value through our purpose-led strategy and operations. As previously communicated, our balance sheet and positive cash flow trend allows for increased shareholder returns. Together with our share repurchase program, our quarterly dividends return substantial value to shareholders," continued Mr. Carlson. "This is the second consecutive annual 3% increase since we re-instated our dividend in Q2 2021."

The dividend will be payable on Friday, December 9, 2022 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Tuesday, November 22. The ex-date will be Monday, November 21, for holders of common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as well as for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 1:50 PM CET on November 8, 2022.

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24

