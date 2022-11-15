Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 15, 2022!

Tyler Technologies to Participate in November and December Investor Conferences

2 minutes ago
Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in seven investor conferences in November and December 2022.

Conference

Date

Time and Place

Participant(s)

BTIG Technology Innovation Virtual Summit

Nov. 15

1x1 meetings by appointment

Jeff Puckett, chief operating officer

Northcoast Research Virtual Fall Management Forum

Nov. 16

1x1 meetings by appointment

Brian Miller, chief financial officer

Needham SaaS Virtual Conference

Nov. 17

1x1 meetings by appointment

Brian Miller

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Nov. 29

10:15 a.m. MT Fireside Chat

+ 1x1 meetings by appointment

The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ

Brian Miller

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

Nov. 30

9:20 a.m. PT Fireside Chat

+ 1x1 meetings by appointment

The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV

Brian Miller

UBS Global TMT Conference

Dec. 6

7:30 a.m. ET Fireside Chat

+ 1x1 meetings by appointment

Sheraton New York Times Square

Brian Miller

Barclays Global TMT Conference

Dec. 8

2:30 p.m. PT Fireside Chat

+ 1x1 meetings by appointment

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Brian Miller

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tylertech.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

