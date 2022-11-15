Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in seven investor conferences in November and December 2022.

Conference Date Time and Place Participant(s) BTIG Technology Innovation Virtual Summit Nov. 15 1x1 meetings by appointment Jeff Puckett, chief operating officer Northcoast Research Virtual Fall Management Forum Nov. 16 1x1 meetings by appointment Brian Miller, chief financial officer Needham SaaS Virtual Conference Nov. 17 1x1 meetings by appointment Brian Miller Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference Nov. 29 10:15 a.m. MT Fireside Chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ Brian Miller Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit Nov. 30 9:20 a.m. PT Fireside Chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV Brian Miller UBS Global TMT Conference Dec. 6 7:30 a.m. ET Fireside Chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment Sheraton New York Times Square Brian Miller Barclays Global TMT Conference Dec. 8 2:30 p.m. PT Fireside Chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA Brian Miller

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tylertech.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

