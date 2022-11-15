Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Company, will be attending the following investor conferences over the next couple of weeks:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference (NASH2022) in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Sampson will participate in a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (ET) and will host investor meetings throughout the day.

BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida. Mr. Sampson is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) and will host meetings with investors throughout the day.

Links to the live webcasts at each conference can be found on Modivcare’s Investor Relations website at Modivcare+Inc.+-+Investor+Overview. A replay of each presentation will be available for 90 days following the date of the presentation.

