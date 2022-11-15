First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a five-member team led by Marc Koch and Christopher Walters has joined First Republic Investment Management in New York and Connecticut.

Koch and Walters were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. The team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Marc Koch and Christopher Walters join our growing team of wealth managers serving clients in New York and Connecticut,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “They share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service.”

Koch has nearly than 10 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for high net worth individuals, families, founders, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs. Before joining First Republic, he was an Executive Director and Wealth Partner with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. Koch is active in his local community and is a member of the Vanderbilt Alumni Oak Leaf Society and The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business from Vanderbilt University, and an MBA from the Carroll School of Management, Boston College, with a specialization in Asset Management. He also holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation.

Walters has nearly 10 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for high net worth individuals, families, founders, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs. Before joining First Republic, he was an Executive Director and Wealth Partner with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. Active in his local community, Walters is a member of the Noroton Presbyterian Church and is a supporter of nature-related education programs at various nonprofit organizations, including the Darien Nature Center. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Walters also holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

