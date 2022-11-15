Acadia Healthcare, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, is accepting new patients at its four new Comprehensive Treatment Centers (CTCs) in Georgia.

Acadia recently acquired the four CTCs from Georgia-based Brand New Start Treatment Centers.

CTCs provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for adults who have been struggling with addictions to heroin, prescription painkillers, and other opioids. The four outpatient treatment centers, which are all located within 40 miles of Atlanta, are:

Cumming Comprehensive Treatment Center, 514 W. Maple St., Suite 1206, Cumming

Loganville Comprehensive Treatment Center, 3543 Highway 81, Suite 201, Loganville

Dallas Comprehensive Treatment Center, 311 White Ingram Parkway, Suite 500, Dallas

Woodstock Comprehensive Treatment Center, 270 Heritage Walk, Woodstock

“We are excited to have the opportunity to play a critical role in ending the opioid epidemic in our community,” said Erin McCarthy, regional vice president of Comprehensive Treatment Centers. “These CTCs will provide personalized treatment that can help adults achieve long-term recovery from opioid addictions. From admission to discharge, our patients will receive first-class care in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.”

Outpatient treatment at all four CTCs will incorporate medication and therapy. Following a thorough assessment and a consultation with one of the center’s doctors, patients may receive a prescription for methadone or buprenorphine. When used as directed within the context of a licensed medication-assisted treatment program, these medications allow individuals to end their opioid use without experiencing the powerful cravings and painful withdrawal symptoms that would otherwise occur.

In addition to receiving daily medication, CTC patients will also participate in individual and group therapy. These sessions can help individuals identify and address factors that may have contributed to their opioid use and other self-defeating behaviors.

All four CTCs will be open Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 7:00-9:00 a.m. Medication hours are 5:30-11:30 a.m. during the week and 7:00-9:00 a.m. on Saturdays. The CTCs are closed on Sundays. However, they accept calls for admission appointments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 242 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

