Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), is one of seven K-12 schools in the state, and the only all-virtual school to receive the prestigious Oklahoma Purple Star Designation from the Oklahoma+State+Department+of+Education.

The award is given to school programs statewide that help students of military families who are often moving from place to place, as well as the social-emotional toll that moving takes on them during their developmental years. Being a Purple Star Campus means OVCA is dedicated to providing extra assistance to these students and families that is specifically catered to their needs.

The full-time online public-school currently serves approximately 95 military families.

The award is part of the DOE’s plan for education, which recognizes schools that meet important criteria for serving military-connected students and families. To be successful in school and when transitioning between school settings, Oklahoma’s military-connected youth require support to ensure that their unique social, emotional, and academic needs are met.

Schools receive this designation based on set criteria such as having a dedicated point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary liaison between them and the school, keeping teachers informed of the military-connected students in their classrooms and, optionally, providing staff training on special considerations to provide for military students and families.

“This recognition is a reflection of all the support our staff gives to all of our students, especially those families who may have additional needs due to military service. OVCA staff is focused on building relationships with military family so each student will find success,” said Audra Plummer, Head of School. “We all do our best to give everything we can to those who give so much, and we are honored to receive this distinction.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For military families especially, OVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

For more information on this award, please visit OVCA, or the Oklahoma DOE Purple+Star+Designation webpage.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit %3Cb%3Eovca.k12.com.%3C%2Fb%3E

