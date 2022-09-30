PR Newswire

Public Invited to Monitor Webcast

OAKS, Pa., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) will present a live webcast of its Investor Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

SEI's Investor Conference, attended by institutional investors and industry analysts, will feature presentations by SEI's leadership, describing the company, its markets, and strategies for future growth.

The public is invited to view the presentation and listen to the conference webcast at seic.com/ir-events. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the conference.

About SEI®



SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact: Lindsey Opsahl

Leslie Wojcik SEI

SEI +1 610-676-4052

+1 610-676-4191 [email protected]

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-to-hold-investor-conference-301671222.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company