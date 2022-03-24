PR Newswire

Best-in-class digital adoption solution now available to the UK public sector

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced its approval to join the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace by the Crown Commercial Service of the UK government. WalkMe is now a part of the G-Cloud 13 initiative, a centralized hub for the streamlined procurement of cloud-related IT services and technologies by public sector organizations such as central and local governments, non-profit organizations, education, defense, and emergency and health services. The G-Cloud Marketplace reduces the complex requirements to purchase IT by centralizing the vendor qualification process.

There is an urgent need to deliver more and better services quicker with tighter budgets in the National Healthcare Service (NHS) and across the British government. WalkMe's digital adoption platform (DAP) provides customised on screen guidance and automation to realise the promise of digital technology while improving the employee and end user experience as well as overall programme efficiency.

WalkMe's DAP not only increases the adoption of digital technologies, but also levels the playing field for citizens with varying degrees of digital dexterity making for more equitable access to government services. The platform can identify usage inefficiencies so that solutions can be deployed to improve adoption and overall user experience while providing unprecedented data insights to continuously improve.

Improving the adoption of digital technologies in the public sector will make services more accessible, reduce pressure on contact centers as end users opt for on screen help and automation, and lower staff attrition as employees can use their digital tools more easily and efficiently.

"We are honored to join the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace and do our part to strengthen government-citizen relationships through enhanced user experience and accessibility," said Simon Blunn, Senior Vice President & General Manager EMEA, WalkMe. "We look forward to playing a role in the improvement of the digital citizen experience across the UK and to discover the innovative ways public sector organizations will use WalkMe technology to drive efficiency, save money, and elevate the experience for end users across the board."

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

