Definitive distribution agreement for a minimum of 4,000 kits until December 2027

Represents VivoPower's largest distribution deal to date for Tembo kits

Definitive agreement increases total commitments and orders to 10,000 kits

Heralds Tembo's entry into second hand vehicle repowering market

Total addressable market for second hand vehicle repowering estimated to be worth $110 bn *

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. ("Tembo"), have entered into a Definitive Distribution Agreement with Energy Trading Company Mauritius ("ETC Mauritius") to sell, distribute and market Tembo electrification conversion kits for Toyota 4x4 second-hand vehicles in the Republic of Kenya.

Under the agreement, ETC Mauritius has committed to sell a minimum of 4,000 Tembo e-LV conversion kits from execution of this agreement until 31st December 2027 across various industry sectors in Kenya. ETC Mauritius will be responsible for acquiring Toyota second-hand vehicles, converting the vehicles to ruggedised e-LVs using Tembo solutions, selling the units to end-customers and providing after-sale servicing and maintenance with support from Tembo.

This agreement marks VivoPower's largest distribution deal to date for Tembo e-LV conversion kits, based on number of kits. Sectors where the Tembo e-LVs will be used are wide-ranging, including government services, agriculture, tourism and mining. Importantly, VivoPower is also entering the second-hand vehicle market, which represents a considerably larger addressable market than that for conversion of new vehicles and allows for on-road applications of their e-LV kit.

Tembo's conversion kits transform diesel-powered Toyota Land Cruiser and Hilux vehicles into ruggedised electric light vehicles for use in mining and other hard-to-decarbonise sectors. Tembo e-LV products are a key component of VivoPower's turnkey net-zero solutions to assist both government and corporate enterprises accelerate towards their decarbonisation goals.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said:

"We are delighted to announce this distribution partnership with ETC, given their longstanding and deep ties with both government and the private sector in Kenya. This partnership is a landmark milestone for Tembo e-LV on two fronts: it represents our single largest commitment of future orders for Tembo e-LV conversion kits at all levels within a single country and importantly it heralds our entry into the second-hand vehicle repowering market, which effectively multiplies our total addressable market. We look forward to working closely with the ETC team to deliver our solutions to Kenya, assisting both government and private sector achieve their energy transition goals over the next five years and beyond."

Sacha E Cook, CEO of ETC Mauritius, said:

"We are delighted to become a distributor of Tembo e-LVs in Kenya, which will allow us to play a significant role in achieving our country's net zero targets by 2030. Having evaluated a number of alternatives, we decided to partner with Tembo, with which we can lead the way to decarbonise key sectors, including mining, public sector, agriculture and tourism across the country. We look forward to becoming part of the Tembo e-LV family and building a solid partnership in the coming years."

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

About ETC Mauritius

Energy Trading Company Mauritius currently has investments and operations in clean energy (50% of Rift Gas Ltd, Kenya) and micro mobility company (SKOOT, United Kingdom). The fundamental principle and driving force of the business and its investment portfolio is to contribute to achieving Net Zero across the clean energy and transport sectors.

All trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

*Source: VivoPower estimate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

