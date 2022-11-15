ICMI%26rsquo%3Bs+Contact+Center+Expo, which brings contact center industry professionals together to tackle the challenges and opportunities that will enable positive growth and change in the industry, brought the community together to learn and network. The event took place October 24-27,at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate, in Orlando, Florida.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, ICMI’s Contact Center Expo, said, “It was wonderful to gather the contact center industry together. We offered a robust conference program with insights from industry thought leaders, an Expo Hall full of technologies and solutions poised to move contact centers forward, and many opportunities for networking. Additionally, we presented ICMI's Global Contact Center Awards to the top companies, contact centers, and individuals in the industry. Congratulations to all of the winners. We look forward to reconnecting with the industry again in 2023.”

The conference program offered a variety of opportunities for learning (half-day workshops, two-day training classes, keynote presentations, and breakout sessions) and more than 40 speakers. ICMI’s Contact Center Expo delivers insight on critical topics and issues pertinent to the contact center industry.Learning tracks includeBoost Your Culture, Revolutionize the Customer Experience, Elevate Your Strategy and Leadership, and Maximize Productivity and Operations.

Highlights of ICMI’s Contact Center Expo

Brad Cleveland, ICMI’s Co-Founder and Senior Advisor, led a discussion on “The Forces Shaping the Contact Center of the Future” with a panel of industry leaders – Brenda Kross, Experience Delivery Manager at Intuit; Eric Mackowitz, AVP of Service Center Operations at Amica Mutual Insurance Company; and Murphy Fraser, Sr. Consultant, Strategy and Operations, at Avtex – focusing on the key levers that are driving transformational change in today’s contact centers.

Paul Long, Author, Master of Shenanigans, and Former Director of Call Center Operations at Farmers Insurance, presented “Connecting the Workplace and Life Through F.U.N.”

Sara Ross, Chief Vitality Officer at BrainAMPED, a research and strategy firm dedicated to redefining how we succeed at work and thrive in life, presented “Building Emotional Vitality to Thrive Through Change.”

The Expo Hall featured more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions.

ICMI’s Global Contact Center Awards

ICMI's Global Contact Center Awards program honors and recognizes the companies, contact centers, and individuals that provide a platform for leadership, vision, innovation, and strategic accomplishments in the profession and their industries.

ICMI’s Global Contact Center Awards winners:

Best Contact Center Agent: Gloria Felts, WebMD Health Services

Best Contact Center Supervisor: Darlene Unger, Showdown Displays

Best Contact Center Manager: Sarah Koop, WebMD Health Services

Best Contact Center Trainer: Pat Ricken, TransparentBPO

Customer Hero of the Year: Davy Kesner, Frontier

Best Small Contact Center: OneCause Runner-up: Society for Human Resource Management

Best Medium Contact Center: Zeiders Enterprises, Inc. Runner-up: WebMD Health Services

Best Large Contact Center: UnitedHealthcare Runner-up: ACT

Best Strategic Value to the Organization: Gusto and Concentrix and Grypp Corp. (tie)

Best Contact Center Culture: UPMC Health Plan

Best Digital Customer Experience: Concentrix and Grypp Corp.

Best Learning and Development Program: Trex

Best Outsourcing Provider: Peak Support

Best New Technology Solution: Infinity and Observe.AI (tie)

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo: A Digital Experience

On April 12-13, 2023, ICMI’s Contact Center Expo will present a digital event for the contact center industry. The call for speakers is now+open. Registration will open shortly.

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo 2023 will take place October 16-19, 2023, at Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando.

