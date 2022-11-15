Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Consulting magazine has recognized Katie+Clarke+as+a+2022+Woman+Leader+in+Consulting. Katie, a principal on the firm’s healthcare team, was honored as a future leader for her commitment to helping healthcare clients foster consumer-centric organizational cultures that place the patient at the center of decision making. The award highlights outstanding contributions and achievements of women in the consulting industry.

“Katie's exceptional leadership exemplifies our Huron values and leadership principles, and she continues to make a significant impact on our clients’ business and our people,” said James+H.+Roth, chief executive officer at Huron. “We congratulate Katie on achieving this well-deserved recognition and look forward to her bright future ahead.”

Katie was recognized for her proven success working with hospitals and health systems to innovate and redesign care models, address consumerism trends, and drive digital transformation. She leads the healthcare portfolio strategy and management team and oversees the coordination of new innovations in the healthcare market. Katie has held various responsibilities in the development of Huron’s care and consumer capabilities. Using her collaborative approach, she develops solutions that bring together cost transformation and strategic growth opportunities to increase access to affordable care and improve patient satisfaction to build stronger, healthier communities.

Katie was recognized for her achievements during the Women Leaders in Consulting awards event on Nov. 3, 2022.

ABOUT HURON

