Goldstein Munger & Associates recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $303.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(42.80%), EFA(8.09%), and IWM(5.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goldstein Munger & Associates’s top five trades of the quarter.

Goldstein Munger & Associates reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 21,496 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/08/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $158.9499 per share and a market cap of $49.79Bil. The stock has returned -6.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Goldstein Munger & Associates reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 101,453 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $32.4001 per share and a market cap of $24.56Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.74.

During the quarter, Goldstein Munger & Associates bought 5,260 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 658,245. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $210.58 per share and a market cap of $26.95Bil. The stock has returned -19.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

During the quarter, Goldstein Munger & Associates bought 14,747 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 311,157. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 11/08/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.4 per share and a market cap of $20.96Bil. The stock has returned -27.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

Goldstein Munger & Associates reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 12,128 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.526 per share and a market cap of $64.39Bil. The stock has returned -24.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

