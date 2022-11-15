MIAMI, FL, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company (the “Company” or “Progressive Care”), is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 14th, 2022.



Open web version

Co-vice chairman and CEO, Alan Jay Weisberg, stated, “It has been an exciting quarter for the company and we are really looking forward to sharing developments with our shareholders.”

Those attending the investor conference call will have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company to Stuart Smith of SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via e-mail: [email protected] by 12:00 PM EST on Friday, November 11th, 2022. The Company plans to address as many appropriate questions as possible.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/clients/rxmd/ . shortly after the call has concluded.

An archived version of the webcast will also be available at https://progressivecareus.com/news-releases/ .

Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.progressivecareus.com/

PharmcoRx

https://www.pharmcorx.com/

ClearMetrX

https://www.clearmetrx.com/



Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.



Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

[email protected]