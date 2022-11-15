Partners with HJI; Dedicated Website for State

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that its subsidiary, Cortes Campers, LLC, has partnered with Hamilton & Jackson Investments (HJI) to bring Cortes Campers to the California market, with an initial purchase order of $237,000. HJI is led by Michael Hamilton and Cathy Estrella, seasoned entrepreneurs with backgrounds in marketing, branding, and business development. HJI plans to partner with high-end recreational vehicle and automotive dealerships throughout the state to drive product growth, and the firm already has several deals in the works as well as a dedicated website up and running.

"Partnering with HJI is an excellent idea for a state as large as California which, by itself, represents one of the top five economies in the world," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "We've been very impressed by the acumen and enthusiasm of Michael and Cathy, who will, no doubt, deliver rapid growth in this very important market. Their knowledge of the industry, the state, and the lifestyle of everyday Californians give us a great deal of confidence in their ability to succeed. We are excited to work with them going forward."

Michael Hamilton said, "Cortes Campers fits in perfectly with the California lifestyle as well as the California consumer. We tend to gravitate towards high-tech, disruptive technologies, and companies that care about the environment and our open spaces - particularly since the state is home to some of the world's most incredible national parks. It goes without saying that Californians are known for spending a great deal of time outdoors and being health conscious."

"Once we toured Cortes Campers' manufacturing facility and had a chance to speak with management, we knew the company was a perfect fit," added Cathy Estrella. "We loved that Cortes Campers was creating something new and innovative, and we're excited about its uniquely designed, modern and durable products. We look forward to collaborating with our California sales partners and educating consumers on just how different Cortes Campers are from what the industry has seen in the past."

Cortes Campers California has its own website: cortescampersca.com

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: https://uslightinggroup.com/

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

