Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that management will participate in the Stephens 2022 Annual Investment Conference to be held November 15-17, 2022, at The Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

The fireside chat presentation by Dolph Baker, chairman of the board, Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer, and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic pasture-raised, free-range and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

