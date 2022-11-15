Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new set of USB 80Gbps solutions that maximize the performance of USB designs and ensure compliance with the specifications implemented by the USB+Implementers+Forum (USB-IF) standard to deliver accuracy and high signal fidelity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005741/en/

Keysight’s D9050USBC Transmitter Test Application (Graphic: Business Wire)

A wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, tablets, and digital cameras rely on next-generation high-speed digital standards. USB 80Gbps, a plug and play interface for inter-digital communication, provides significant advantages in bandwidth and data delivery.

Keysight offers a set of new USB 80Gbps solutions to enable customers to design, debug, and test their technologies, including:

D9050USBC+USB+80Gbps+Transmitter+Test+%28Tx%29+Software that rapidly and easily tests, debugs, and characterizes complex USB4 designs

N5991U42A+USB+80Gbps+Receiver+Compliance+%28Rx%29+Test+Software automates complex stress signal calibration and receiver test procedures to ensure consistency and repeatability

N7019A+USB+Type-C%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Active+Link+Fixture, which provides access to all Type-C signals via a live link to debug or decode acquired signals

D9010USBP+USB+Protocol+Trigger+and+Decode, in conjunction with Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+N7019A+USB+Type-C+Active+Link+Fixture, offers configurable protocol-level searches and software-based triggering to debug and decode USB low-speed and high-speed traffic

S96011B enhanced time-domain analysis with TDR and S94USBCB USB Type-C interconnects compliance test applications simplifies and automates the complex test and characterization process of USB Type-C interconnects compliance testing to support the USB4 / USB ecosystem

PathWave Advanced Design System, PathWave+ADS, which includes the W3081E+USB4+Version+2.0 IBIS-AMI model maker to facilitate the development of models for 80Gbps USB devices

In accordance with the USB standard and to ensure the interoperability of USB devices, Keysight offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-speed digital instrumentation including:

UXR+real-time+oscilloscope, providing accuracy in waveform representation across a wide frequency range

Highly integrated Bit+Error+Ratio+Testers (BERTs), which identify errors introduced into the system when data is received – a critical capability in physical layer characterization, validation, and compliance testing

Vector+Network+Analyzers%2C which measure the amplitude and phase responses caused by a device, where the resulting transmission and reflection measurements, impedance, and s-parameters are then used for compliance tests and characterization

John Koeter, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for the Solutions Group at Synopsys, said: “USB4 is the ubiquitous standard for secure, seamless connectivity of high-definition displays and high-throughput peripherals requiring speeds of up to 80Gbps. Synopsys USB controller, PHY and verification IP solutions leverage Keysight’s design and validation technologies to ensure robustness and compliance of the IP at maximum speeds, enabling designers to quickly deliver interoperable products with less risk.”

Joachim Peerlings, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Network and Data Center Solutions Group, said: “With the proliferation of 5G and billions of connected devices, data center operators and device makers need ways to ensure data throughput demands meet cost, performance, and power targets. We’re proud to enable faster and risk-free interoperability and compliance of devices using high-speed interfaces like USB 80Gbps.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

USB is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005741/en/