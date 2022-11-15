Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A conference call to review the Company’s financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 10, 2022. It will be hosted by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Benedek, Chief Operating Officer, Yaniv Scherson, Chief Financial Officer, Paula Myson, and Chief Development Officer Hani Kaissi. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly before the call.

To participate on the call, please sign up using the following pre-registration link to receive details on how to access the conference call:

Conference Call Pre-registration: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D2ff12b22%26amp%3BconfId%3D41423. You will receive your access details via email.

To listen to the webcast live:

The webcast will be archived and available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the ability of our technologies and projects to address about two-thirds of all point source methane emissions and our business plans, growth strategies and ESG initiatives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 28, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

