DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that the Child Safety Network (CSN) has awarded the Company its Safe Family Seal of Approval, and SOBRsafe will be prominent in the national nonprofit's technology stack for ensuring school bus safety. Now in its fourth decade of public service, CSN is a leading innovator in the effort to protect school buses, striving to increase security and reduce accidents. It offers free guidance to all of America's school districts, representing approximately 500,000 school buses and 25 million student passengers. Read more about CSN's school bus safety initiatives here.

CSN is endorsing SOBRsafe as the featured solution for November's National Child Safety & Protection Month.

"I have been dedicated to keeping our roadways safe for American children for nearly 50 years, and I believe the SOBRsafe technology is a significant leap forward in school bus driver safety, support and retention," stated CSN Professional Adviser on Surface Transportation and School Bus Security Bill Arrington. "School bus drivers empower education for much of our country, and SOBRsafe is a timely, advanced solution to keep them on the road and our students safe along the way. We are excited to introduce this technology to our scholastic partners nationwide."

Followed SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson, "Our mission is to help create safer and healthier work environments…and to save lives. Making school buses safer is an ideal application for our technology, and we are proud to help protect our students. We are likewise humbled and honored to receive the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval. With CSN's support we expect to gain immediate exposure to school districts across America, with the opportunity to ensure the wellbeing of our country's greatest resource - our children."

Ward Leber, Child Safety Network founder, added that, "CSN's Product Integrity team looks at each program, product or service submitted for endorsement. We almost never provide a category exclusive endorsement of a product or service because we can't afford to risk our reputation on anything we do not truly believe benefits the safety and protection of children, or directly assists us in our mission to make the world a safer place for children to live. The SOBRsafe technology was granted the Safe Family Seal of Approval™ because its checks every one of those safeguards. Often, CSN's recommendations are a matter of life or death. In my opinion, you can't possibly afford not to have SOBRsafe at your place of work or allow anyone to transport your family that is not been cleared by this new lifesaving technology."

A New Era of School Bus Driver Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck™ hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

